Pension tension: Should you take the lump sum or trust lifetime payments?

Older couple meeting with a financial advisor Getty Images

For retiring workers who are given the pension choice of a lump sum or lifetime payments, one thing may play into their decision: whether they think the employer will be able to meet its long-term commitments. And as some companies work to regain their financial footing amid the economic hit caused by the pandemic, the issue may loom larger than usual. "That's one of the biggest considerations that employees have when doing this kind of analysis," said certified financial planner Leslie Beck, owner and principal of Compass Wealth Management in Rutherford, New Jersey. "Many have concerns about their company remaining viable." More from Invest in You:

A majority of Americans have no money saved for children

Here's what you need to know about moving in retirement

How to negotiate the best package for early retirement The number of private pension plans — which employers fund on behalf of workers — has been dwindling over time as companies have shifted the burden of retirement savings to employees through 401(k) plans or other defined-contribution plans. In 1975, there were more than 103,000 pension plans in operation, according to the Labor Department. By 2017, that number had dropped to about 46,700. During the same time, defined-contribution plans grew to 662,800, from 207,700.

One tricky part of making a decision about how to receive your pension benefits is that retirees generally like the idea of guaranteed income for the rest of their life, experts said. This often makes choosing the continuing payments more appealing than a lump sum. "People look at the risk we've seen in the financial markets this year and say 'I don't want risk, I want steady payments,'" said CFP Chris Chen, wealth strategist with Insight Financial Strategists in Waltham, Massachusetts. If you want to remain a plan participant, be sure you have confidence in the company's ability to make those future payments. Although the federal Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation, or PBGC, would step in if the company could not meet its obligations, it may pay only a certain portion of promised benefits.

"If a company goes bankrupt or can't meet its obligations, the last-ditch coverage is the PBGC," Beck said. The good news is that in the PBGC's single-employer program, there's a surplus of $8.7 billion. If one of those plans were to fail, the PBCG would generally backstop benefits up to about $70,000 annually per participant at age 65, according to the American Academy of Actuaries. "That's where the PBCG should make people feel comfortable," said Linda Stone, the senior pension fellow at the academy. However, the agency's multi-employer insurance program, which covers the pensions of 10.8 million Americans, is expected to become insolvent during fiscal year 2025, according to the agency's most recent annual report. (Multiemployer pensions are those that serve multiple companies.)

People look at the risk we've seen in the financial markets this year and say 'I don't want risk, I want steady payments.' Chris Chen Wealth strategist with Insight Financial Strategists

"If you're in a multiemployer plan and get [a lump sum] offer, it's something to think through ... the guarantees aren't as good as on the single-employer side," Stone said. The PBGC oversees or pays monthly retirement benefits, up to legal limits, to about 1 million retirees whose plans ended or failed. Just last week, the agency announced it had taken over the pension plan for The McClatchy Company, owner of 30 newspapers, including the Miami Herald and The Kansas City Star. McClatchy declared bankruptcy in February and subsequently was sold to Chatham Asset Management, a hedge fund company. The pension plan covers 24,000 current and future retirees. There also are some pensions not covered by the PBGC, including state-run or locally run plans.

Opting for a lump sum

If you're eyeing a lump sum — more often seen with a single-employer plan — be aware that the amount offered is generally lower in comparison to the amount you are promised to get, over time, if you were to stay in the plan. However, because interest rates are generally low, lump sum offers have been bigger than they'd be if rates were high. Basically, when interest rates go up, the guaranteed-income option is higher and the lump sums go down. Also, if you choose to remain in the pension plan instead of taking the lump sum, keep in mind that the amount you'll receive may be fixed for life — pensions typically don't have a cost-of-living adjustment. "The amount wouldn't go down in nominal dollars, but it goes down in purchasing power," Chen said.