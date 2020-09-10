What to watch today: Stock futures turn positive in continuing tech stock bounce

BY THE NUMBERS

U.S. stock futures turned positive Thursday morning, one day after a tech-led bounce clawed back some of the carnage of the previous three sessions. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained nearly 440 points, or 1.6%, on Wednesday, but remained nearly 5.5.% away from February's record highs. The S&P 500 jumped 2%, but still 5% below last week's record highs. The Nasdaq soared 2.7%, though it remained over 7% below last week's record highs. (CNBC) Shares of Apple (AAPL), a Dow stock and a major force in the S&P 500 and Nasdaq, were steady in the premarket after jumping almost 4% on Wednesday. However, Apple was still off about 14% from last week's record highs. Meanwhile, Apple’s product-launch extravaganza, set for Tuesday, will be muted this year because of Covid-19. (CNBC) The government said Thursday morning there were 884,000 new filings for unemployment benefits for the week ending Sept. 5, higher than estimates of 850,000 and equal to the revised initial jobless claims number in the prior week, which ushered in a change in methodology from the Labor Department to address seasonal factors. (CNBC) Citigroup (C) CEO Michael Corbat, after 37 years at the bank, will retire in February. Jane Fraser, head of Citi's Global Consumer Banking unit, will succeed Corbat. She will become the first woman CEO of a megabank. Fraser has been at Citi for 16 years. (CNBC)

IN THE NEWS TODAY

STOCKS TO WATCH