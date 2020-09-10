Stock market live updates: Dow drops 400 points, tech rally loses steam, oil prices fall

There was an unexpected jump in the cost of medical expenditures in August, and that is likely to show up in the Fed's preferred inflation gauge reported later this month.

The Fed recently changed the way it views inflation, and it will now look for an average target range around 2%, meaning inflation will be allowed to run hotter than its previous 2% target. The Fed's preferred measure of inflation is the PCE deflator, up 1.3% year over year in July.

The producer price index, reported Thursday, rose by 0.3% in August, 0.1% ahead of estimates. The medical care categories, that also show up in the PCE inflation report, rose significantly.

Goldman Sachs economists said the medical care categories in PCE likely rose by an estimated 0.53% in August over July.

Next up for inflation watchers is Friday's August consumer price index at 8:30 a.m. ET, expected to rise by 0.3%. "We will have a better idea of August PCE inflation after the release of CPI tomorrow but core PCE year-on-year is still likely to remain well-below the 2%-target into 2021," note Citigroup economists. --Patti Domm