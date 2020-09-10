The CDC banned evictions, but some renters are still vulnerable

When the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced last month that most evictions nationwide were banned until the end of December, it came as little relief to Eric Smith.

All the single father can think about now is what will happen when the moratorium lifts.

"How do we come out of this tunnel?" Smith, 49, said. " Homeless? Hungry? I worry about it every day."

Smith hasn't been able to work during the coronavirus pandemic and has quickly depleted his small savings. Come January, he doesn't know how he'll come up with what could be thousands of dollars in back rent for his apartment in St. Paul, Minnesota.

"When they say, 'You have to pay this in 30 days,' how do I catch up with owing so much?'" Smith said.

The CDC has made it illegal for landlords across the U.S. to evict most tenants who can't afford to pay their rent through the end of the year.

However, the ban doesn't relieve tenants of their obligation to pay rent or set up any funds to help renters meet their rent, making it likely that many will rack up debt during the reprieve. In the meantime, landlords are allowed to tack on late fees. That means for many renters, the order will just delay their eviction by a few months. And other holes in the federal protection and inconsistent state applications also leave renters vulnerable, housing advocates say.

"The eviction moratorium is a Band-Aid solution," said Peggy Bailey, vice president for housing policy at the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.

By one estimate, the pandemic has put as many as 40 million Americans at risk of eviction.

"The United States is facing the most severe housing crisis in history," said Emily Benfer, visiting professor of law at Wake Forest University.