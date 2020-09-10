Twitter to remove or label tweets intended to undermine U.S. election

Twitter on Thursday announced a new policy to remove or label any tweets containing false information that are intended to undermine public confidence in elections and civic processes, including the 2020 U.S. election.
The company said this will include:
Twitter emphasized that these policies will be "applied equally and judiciously for everyone." Already, President Donald Trump has used social media to sow doubts about the election, making unfounded claims that mail-in ballots lead to voter fraud and encouraging people to vote twice, which is illegal.
The company said it will begin exercising this policy starting next week. The new policy comes after a series of similar changes last week by Facebook.