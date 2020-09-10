Watch live: The World Health Organization holds a press briefing on the coronavirus pandemic

[The stream is slated to start at 10 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

The World Health Organization is holding a briefing Thursday on the coronavirus pandemic, which has infected more than 27.8 million people worldwide and killed at least 904,300 people, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Earlier this week, the WHO warned that "this will not be the last pandemic" and that the world must be better prepared "when the next pandemic comes."

The United Nations health agency published its weekly report on the state of the pandemic earlier this week, saying that new cases reported globally rose compared with the week prior, but new Covid-19 deaths dropped slightly. The virus is spreading most rapidly in Southeast Asia, the WHO said, adding that Europe and the Eastern Mediterranean are also reporting a rise in new cases.

The Americas "continues to carry the highest burden of the disease globally," the WHO said, noting that the U.S. and Brazil account for nearly 75% of all Covid-19 cases in the region.

