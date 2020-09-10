Here's what happened to the stock market on Thursday

Apple shares fell 3% after rising as much as 2.7%. Tesla , which popped more than 8% at one point, ended the day up only slightly. Facebook , Amazon , Netflix , Alphabet and Microsoft also fell. "It's a tricky market," said one strategist. "You look up one second and the market's down. You look down the other second and you're back up."

U.S. weekly jobless claims came in at 884,000 for the week ending Sept. 5 . Economists polled by Dow Jones expected claims to come in at 850,000.

U.S. consumer inflation data is set for release Friday. Kroger is scheduled to report earnings before the bell.

