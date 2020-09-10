Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Markets

Here's what happened to the stock market on Thursday

Fred Imbert@foimbert
Angela Weiss | AFP | Getty Images

Dow Jones Industrial Average drops 405 points

The Dow dropped 405.89 points, or 1.45%, to close at 27,534.58. The S&P 500 slid 1.8% to 3,339.19. The Nasdaq Composite closed 1.99% lower at 10,919.59. Stocks were under pressure as tech shares resumed their sell-off

Tech struggles continue

Apple shares fell 3% after rising as much as 2.7%. Tesla, which popped more than 8% at one point, ended the day up only slightly. Facebook, Amazon, Netflix, Alphabet and Microsoft also fell. "It's a tricky market," said one strategist. "You look up one second and the market's down. You look down the other second and you're back up."

Disappointing jobless claims

U.S. weekly jobless claims came in at 884,000 for the week ending Sept. 5. Economists polled by Dow Jones expected claims to come in at 850,000.

What happens next?

U.S. consumer inflation data is set for release Friday. Kroger is scheduled to report earnings before the bell. 

Subscribe to CNBC PRO for exclusive insights and analysis, and live business day programming from around the world.