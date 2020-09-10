Why Citigroup's CEO is retiring earlier than expected, paving the way for the first woman to run a major U.S. bank

When Citigroup president Jamie Forese announced he was stepping down in April 2019, it set off a chain of events that culminated Thursday when the firm announced it will appoint Jane Fraser as CEO, making her the first female head of a major U.S. bank.

Forese, a 33-year veteran of Citigroup, was widely seen as CEO Michael Corbat's heir apparent, the person who would take over the third-biggest U.S. bank if something happened to Corbat. Now, it was anybody's game.

Fraser, a rising star and former McKinsey partner who ran the bank's sprawling Latin American operations, saw the opening she'd been waiting for.

She let Corbat know that she was getting interest from executive recruiters to run a major bank, and if Corbat wanted her to stay, she needed to be promoted, according to people with knowledge of the situation.

It was effectively a two-horse race: Stephen Bird, who led Citigroup's consumer bank at the time, also told Corbat that he was fielding calls from interested parties and needed clarity.

The matter was settled by October of last year, when Fraser was named president – Forese's old title – and the new global head of consumer banking. She was generally more popular internally than Bird, whose top-down style, fashioned during his years in Asia, rubbed some the wrong way. Bird left Citigroup, and later was named CEO of British asset manager Standard Life Aberdeen.

At the time, Corbat told insiders that he envisioned being Citigroup CEO for another two to three years.

It turns out, a series of events – some unforeseeable, others more squarely under Corbat's responsibility— made him speed up his retirement plans. Instead of staying for another three years after that October 2019 announcement, he will leave in February, or about 18 months after making Fraser president.