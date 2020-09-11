China's Shenzhen stocks jump as Asia-Pacific markets mostly rise

Tech shares mixed

Technology shares regionally were mixed on Friday, after their counterparts on Wall Street slipped overnight amid a recent downward trend. In Japan, shares of conglomerate Softbank Group were up 1.03% while Sharp dropped 1.57%. Over in South Korea, industry heavyweight Samsung Electronics saw its stock slip 0.34%. SK Hynix, on the other hand, advanced 2.35%. Hong Kong-listed shares of Chinese tech juggernaut Tencent rose 1.98% while Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation jumped 6.8%. Overnight stateside, the major stock averages stateside saw losses on the day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 405.89, or 1.45%, to 27,534.58. The S&P 500 slid 1.8% to 3,339.19 while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2% to 10,919.59.

Meanwhile, geopolitical developments also likely weighed on investor sentiment, amid a recent rise in tensions between the U.K. and EU. "Its looking more and more like (U.K.) Prime Minister Boris Johnson will push for a hard Brexit," Kathy Lien, managing director of foreign exchange strategy at BK Asset Management, wrote in a Sept. 10 note.

Currencies and oil