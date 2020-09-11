Day trading newbies: Beware those short-term gains come tax time

People who took up day-trading in brokerage accounts during the pandemic are about to have a rude awakening: Uncle Sam wants a slice of their gains.

With the S&P 500 index up more than 50% from its March low, it's been an exciting time for people stuck at home to make speculative stock bets.

"It feels very 1999 to me – it's a very bubbly feeling," said Michael Goodman, CPA and founder of Wealthstream Advisors in New York.

Problems arise when new traders let rising markets distract them from the tax liabilities they're incurring as they buy and sell their positions.