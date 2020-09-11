Here are Friday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Peloton, Tesla, Domino's Pizza & more

UBS raised its price target on the stock and said it's bullish on the company's upcoming battery day and expects "significant" announcements.

"Putting the most recent underperformance aside, investor expectations for the battery day on 22 September and TSLA shares have been in a self-reinforcing upwards circle over the past few months. In this note, we outline our expectations for this key catalyst. We (and the market) expect the announcements to be significant, cementing Tesla's cost and technology lead for several more years. We expect a new cell technology (dry electrode design) to be at the core of the event."