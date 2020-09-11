Here are the newest members of Credit Suisse's 'top picks' list, including Papa John's and Mondelez

Papa John's International Inc. signage is displayed on top of a delivery vehicle outside of the company's restaurant in Nashville, Tennessee.

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only.)

Food companies Papa John's and Mondelez International are two of the newest top picks on Credit Suisse's best ideas list.

The Wall Street firm created a "one-stop-shop" for its research team's best ideas. Each analyst identifies their #1 top stock pick based on a six-month or 12-month time horizon.

In addition to the aforementioned pizza and snack company, five new stocks made the list. CNBC Pro created a complete breakdown of Credit Suisse's new picks and why.