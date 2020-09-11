As schools reopen, more parents are pulling their children out

When I drove my son to school for the first time since March, I was overcome with gratitude for the faculty and staff who have worked countless hours preparing to bring students back to the classroom safely. As a mother, sending my child to school in-person this fall felt like the greatest gift — even amid a public health crisis and strict social gathering guidelines. But I know not all parents feel the same. Erin Silver, 35, moved her son out of his school because she did not want him to attend face-to-face. Instead, the Ridgewood, New Jersey, resident paid a premium to enroll him in a remote learning program and hired a nanny to help monitor his activity, since Silver and her husband both work full time. Because Silver's husband suffers from asthma, "there was no bone in my body that felt comfortable sending my son to school," she said. "It was too high-risk for me."

Rather than send her son back to preschool, Erin Silver of Ridgewood, New Jersey, opted for a virtual program for her 4-year old and hired a nanny to help. Source: Erin Silver

The Silvers chose a virtual preschool called BümoBrain, which provides an online curriculum and live lessons taught by teachers, coupled with interactive activities, for their 4-year-old. The program costs $99 a month, including supplies. With the addition of a full-time nanny, "we are spending three times the amount we used to spend," Silver said. And still, there are significant drawbacks, she added. "He doesn't get to have actual physical interaction," Silver said. "Everyone has to make sacrifices and that's the sacrifice that we are making. "I wish things we different," she added. "I am doing the best I can with the cards I am dealt." More from Personal Finance:

