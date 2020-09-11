JPMorgan creates new team to trade shares of pre-IPO giants including SpaceX, Robinhood and Airbnb

JPMorgan Chase thinks it's found the next hot market for investors: Taking stakes in giant, pre-IPO start-ups from SpaceX to Airbnb.

The investment bank is launching a new team to connect sellers and buyers in the burgeoning market for private company shares, according to Chris Berthe, JPMorgan's global co-head of cash equities trading. He's lured Andrew Tuthill, a senior VP from trading platform Forge Global, to head up the new team.

"Many of our clients are looking at this as the next frontier," Berthe said. "What do you do when markets get so high? You're going to keep looking at value down the chain, and maybe that means getting involved in companies at earlier stages of their lifecycle."

More than a decade ago, it was much more common for companies to go public earlier in their development, allowing investors to participate in the rise of winners like Amazon and Google. Then plentiful venture capital funding allowed companies to stay private for years longer, leading to a proliferation of unicorn start-ups. There are now 493 unicorns worth more than $1.5 trillion, according to CB Insights.

But that rise has meant that more investors have been shut out of lucrative gains. Case in point: Shares of Uber still trade below the company's IPO price from more than a year ago, while Uber's early stage VC investors have made billions.

That caused institutional investors including hedge funds to ask JPMorgan to source stock in private companies, including the Elon Musk-led SpaceX, Airbnb, Robinhood, Palantir and even TikTok, Berthe said. Tiktok is embroiled in an international controversy over the Trump administration's demand that it sell its U.S. operations to an American company.