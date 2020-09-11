Just 14% of workers say they trust their CEOs and senior managers to safely lead them back to work

While cases of coronavirus continue to surge in many communities, some companies are beginning to bring workers back to the office.

But according to a recent survey, workers have their reservations.

Public relations firm Edelman surveyed 3,400 workers in seven countries (France, Germany, India, Singapore, South Korea, the United Kingdom and the U.S.) during the week of August 22 and found that 78% of workers feel businesses have a responsibility to ensure their employees are protected from getting — or spreading — the virus.

However, only 51% said they believe office spaces are safe and even fewer trusted their CEOs and senior managers to keep them safe.

Workers from India were the most likely to see office spaces as safe, with 62% saying so, followed by workers in Germany (54%) and Singapore (54%). American workers were evenly split as to whether they felt returning to work was safe.