Shaq’s South Florida megamansion has been discounted to $19.5 million — take a look inside

Basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal has discounted his sprawling megamansion located just outside Orlando to $19.5 million. The former Orlando Magic star first listed the estate in May 2018 for $28 million and later reduced it to $22 million in December 2018.
The three-acre estate is located inside the gated golf community of Isleworth, which is outside of Windermere, Florida, near Orlando. The affluent community has also been home to golf star Tiger Woods.
O'Neal purchased the mansion for $3.95 million in 1993, when it was a 23,000 square-foot Neo-Colonial, according to the Orlando Sentinel. Now, the estate has 31,000 square feet of living space that includes a 6,000-square-foot indoor basketball court, a 17-plus-car garage and an aquarium-style room with a triangular fish tank.
Take a look inside.
The home has panoramic views of Lake Butler.
Inside the property has a chef's kitchen with top-of-the-line appliances.
There are 12 bedrooms, including a 900-square-foot master bedroom with a balcony.
There is a basketball court personalized by the former NBA star.
O'Neal is known for his impressive car collection, and the home has a "showroom-like" garage.
Other amenities include a cigar bar with a walk-in humidor and wine storage and a soundproof home theater. The estate also has 11 full bathrooms and four half baths.
Outside, the mansion has a 95-foot-long, 15-feet-deep pool with a custom rock waterfall, sunken hot tub and tiki-style open cabana with a private pier overlooking Lake Butler.
The property has been listed by agents Tiffany Pantozzi, Jared Ringel and Chris Franciosa of The Atlas Team under Compass Florida.
