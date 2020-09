Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, stands on the construction site of the Tesla Gigafactory. In Grünheide near Berlin, September 3, 2020.

UBS is becoming more optimistic on Tesla ahead of the company's widely anticipated battery day on Sept. 22.

On Friday the firm more than doubled its price target on the stock, lifting it from $160 to $325, citing additional catalysts including higher sales volume.