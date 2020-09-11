UK reaches agreement with Japan to clinch its first major post-Brexit trade deal

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson meets with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on day three of the G7 Summit on August 26, 2019 in Biarritz, France.

LONDON — The U.K. and Japan on Friday agreed in principle to a trade deal, in a move that sees the U.K. strike its first major agreement post-Brexit.

The announcement, which the U.K. hailed as a "historic moment," comes as Britain struggles to secure an agreement with its closest trading partners in the European Union.

Britain's trade department said U.K. businesses would benefit from tariff-free trade on 99% of exports to Japan. It also suggested the deal would see the country increase trade with Japan by £15.2 billion ($19.5 billion).

The deal will include digital and data provisions that go "far beyond" the EU-Japan deal, Britain claimed, enabling the "free flow of data whilst maintaining high standards of protection for personal data."

The tentative agreement, which will require the approval of both the U.K. and Japanese parliaments, is scheduled to come into the force at the end of the year.

"This is a historic moment for the UK and Japan as our first major post-Brexit trade deal," Liz Truss, U.K. international trade secretary, said in a statement.

"Strategically, the deal is an important step towards joining the Trans-Pacific Partnership and placing Britain at the centre of a network of modern free trade agreements with like-minded friends and allies," Truss said.

Sterling traded at $1.2817 during lunchtime deals, around 0.1% higher for the session.

Negotiations between the U.K. and Japan started on June 9. Since then, Britain said more than 100 negotiators had met via remote means or in-person to negotiate the deal.

Late last month, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe abruptly announced his intention to step down, citing health reasons. The 65-year-old said he would fulfill his duties as prime minister until the next leader is appointed.