U.S. House staff won’t participate in payroll tax deferral

The U.S. House of Representatives won't be rolling out the payroll tax deferral to its employees. Sept. 1 was the first day of President Donald Trump's order deferring the 6.2% employees pay toward Social Security. The so-called holiday, which applies to workers whose biweekly pay is below $4,000, is in effect until the end of the year. The tax delay is only a deferral and not forgiveness. Congress would need to pass legislation in order to forgive the taxes. Though private employers are expected to shy away from adopting the deferral due to its complexity, the federal government will be extending it to its employees, including military service members.

Employees of the House, however, won't be deferring their 6.2% share of Social Security taxes, according to an email to staffers from Philip Kiko, Chief Administrative Officer of the House. The chief administrative officer handles a range of functions for House employees, including payroll administration and benefits. "After reviewing the guidance and considering the unique structure of the House, the Office of the Chief Administrative Officer, with the concurrence of the Committee on House Administration, has determined that implementing the deferral would not be in the best interests of the House or our employees," Kiko wrote. "As a result, we will not implement the payroll tax deferral."

