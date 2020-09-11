Skip Navigation
Markets

Here's what happened to the stock market on Friday

Fred Imbert@foimbert
Wall Street and New York Stock Exchange in New York.
Alexander Spatari | Getty Images

Dow Jones Industrial Average rises 131.06 points

The Dow rose 131.06 points, or 0.48%, to 27,665.64. The S&P 500 was flat at 3,340.97. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.6% to 10,853.54. Wall Street suffered through another volatile session to end the tech-heavy Nasdaq's worst week since March, down 4%. It is off by 10% from its recent record.

Tech falls again

Shares of the major tech companies fell broadly. Facebook closed 0.6% lower. Amazon slid 1.9%. Apple ended the day down 1.3%. Apple fell 7% on the week.

What happens next?

Lennar is set to report earnings on Monday. The Fed will hold its last monetary policy meeting before the election next week

