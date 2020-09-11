Here's what happened to the stock market on Friday

The Dow rose 131.06 points, or 0.48%, to 27,665.64. The S&P 500 was flat at 3,340.97. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.6% to 10,853.54. Wall Street suffered through another volatile session to end the tech-heavy Nasdaq's worst week since March, down 4%. It is off by 10% from its recent record.
Shares of the major tech companies fell broadly. Facebook closed 0.6% lower. Amazon slid 1.9%. Apple ended the day down 1.3%. Apple fell 7% on the week.
Lennar is set to report earnings on Monday. The Fed will hold its last monetary policy meeting before the election next week.
Subscribe to CNBC PRO for exclusive insights and analysis, and live business day programming from around the world.