Here's what happened to the stock market on Friday

Wall Street and New York Stock Exchange in New York.

Shares of the major tech companies fell broadly. Facebook closed 0.6% lower. Amazon slid 1.9%. Apple ended the day down 1.3%. Apple fell 7% on the week.

Lennar is set to report earnings on Monday. The Fed will hold its last monetary policy meeting before the election next week.

Subscribe to CNBC PRO for exclusive insights and analysis, and live business day programming from around the world.