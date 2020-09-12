This Disney resort is offering ‘schoolcation’ packages for $100 a day

In addition to childcare from the Four Seasons kids' club staff, kids can participate in "enrichment activities" like arts and crafts projects and even physical education, such as swimming and beach volleyball. The five-acre Explorer Island water park at the resort, complete with a lazy river and water slides, will be available for recess time — after all, it is a resort.

The Orlando resort is offering "supervised schoolwork sessions," so kids can log onto school and get help with homework while parents enjoy a vacation, according to a release . The service costs an extra $50 per child for a half-day and $100 for a full day, which includes a lunch and recess time.

As summer winds down and parents around the country grapple with remote learning and homeschooling their children during the pandemic, the Four Seasons at Walt Disney World has a solution: Take a "schoolcation."

To allow for social distancing, the Four Seasons has outfitted a ballroom in the resort with desks and chairs for each student, and they're only allowing six students per session. High-speed Wi-Fi connection will be provided to ensure that kids can complete e-learning.

So far, Four Seasons has children signed up for five different dates beginning Sept. 14, a representative for the resort tells CNBC Make It. They have also received requests for private one-on-one tutoring.

The "schoolcation" is only available to guests of the Four Seasons, and from Monday to Friday. Rooms at this Four Seasons location this time of year can cost upwards of $500 a night.

All guests must be screened for Covid-19 symptoms upon arrival, according to the Four Seasons website. Employees and all guests ages 10 and above are required to wear masks when in public indoor spaces. Masks are "strongly recommended" for kids ages 2 to 9, according to the website. (The Centers for Disease Control recommends that anyone ages 2 and up wear a mask or cloth face covering to prevent the spread of Covid-19.)

The Walt Disney World theme park is a short distance from the resort. Disney World reopened in June during the pandemic with new safety measures in place, such as reduced capacity, mandatory masks and enhanced cleaning of high-touch surfaces. The state of Florida has the third-highest number of Covid-19 cases after California and Texas, with 644,781 total cases, according to the CDC.

"Many kids have been completing school work in their homes for a while now," Thomas Steinhauer, General Manager and Regional Vice President of Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World Resort, said in a release, calling the program a "chance to mix up their learning environment, and combine school and playtime."

Four Seasons is not the only resort catering to families' unique needs during the pandemic: Great Wolf Lodge, a resort in the Pocono Mountains in Pennsylvania, has a "Howl 'N Learn" add-on starting Friday.

