5 things to know before the stock market opens Monday

1. Wall Street set for a recovery after a rough week

A man walks near the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on August 31, 2020 at Wall Street in New York City. Angela Weiss | AFP | Getty Images

2. Oracle shares surge on expected TikTok deal

Sheldon Cooper | LightRocket | Getty Images

Facing a White House-imposed deadline to sell its TikTok assets in the U.S. by next Sunday or face a ban, Beijing-based ByteDance is poised to choose Oracle as its American technology partner. Shares of Oracle were up about 9% in Monday's premarket, one day after Microsoft said ByteDance didn't pick its offer. "We are confident our proposal would have been good for TikTok's users, while protecting national security interests," said Microsoft, whose shares were steady Monday. TikTok declined to comment. Oracle did not respond to CNBC's request for comment.

3. Nvida, Gilead each announce multibillion-dollar buyouts

Shares of Nvidia, already a double in 2020, rose over 6% in premarket trading after Japan's SoftBank agreed to sell U.K.-based Arm to the Silicon Valley graphics and artificial intelligence powerhouse. However, the co-founder of Arm — which makes chips for leading smartphones, including the iPhone — called the $40 billion deal "an absolute disaster for Cambridge, the U.K., and Europe." Shares of New Jersey-based Immunomedics, up 100% in 2020, were set to double again at Monday's open after Gilead agreed to buy the cancer drug maker. The $21 billion deal gives Gilead access to Trodelvy, a FDA-approved treatment for metastatic triple-negative breast cancer. Gilead is working on an inhaled version of remdesivir, its antiviral drug approved for emergency use on Covid-19.

4. Pfizer, AstraZeneca out with developments on vaccine trials

Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine could be distributed to Americans before the end of the year if it's found to be safe and effective, according to CEO Albert Bourla. The U.S. pharmaceutical giant has been working alongside German drugmaker BioNTech. Both stocks were higher in Monday's premarket. Pfizer on Saturday submitted a proposal to the FDA to expand its late-stage trial to include up to 44,000 participants, a third more than its previous target. Shares of AstraZeneca were up in the premarket after phase three trials for the company's coronavirus vaccine resumed in the U.K. Last week, the trials were halted over safety concerns. AstraZeneca declined to disclose medical information about the pause, but indicated a potentially unexplained illness was under investigation.

5. Trump to visit California after Nevada indoor rally

U.S. President Donald Trump motions to attendees during a campaign rally at Xtreme Manufacturing's warehouse in Henderson, Nevada, U.S., on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. Roger Kisby | Bloomberg | Getty Images