Cramer says Nvidia's Arm buy may be 'game, set, match' for its battle with Intel, other chipmakers

Jesse Pound@jesserpound
Jim Cramer
Scott Mlyn | CNBC

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only). 

CNBC's Jim Cramer said Monday that Nvidia's move to purchase Arm Holdings from Softbank would cement the company as the dominant player in the semiconductor industry.

The companies announced the deal, worth roughly $40 billion, on Sunday night, and it would give Nvidia control of a company that is part of the supply chain for Apple's iPhones and Android phones. Cramer said on "Squawk on the Street" that moving into the cell phone industry was a game changer for Nvidia. 