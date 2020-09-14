Trade, human rights and climate: Disagreements dominate EU-China summit

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen (L) and the European Council President Charles Michel (R) are talking to media after an EU-China Summit on June 22, 2020 in Brussels, Belgium. Thierry Monasse | Getty Images News | Getty Images

LONDON — EU and Chinese officials are meeting on Monday, but it will not be the pompous ceremony they had hoped for. Both sides had planned to meet in Leipzig, Germany this month as they looked to sign an investment agreement before the end of 2020. However, with a global pandemic and little progress in their negotiations to date, the grand summit has been scaled down to a video call. "Trust is very thin," Yu Jie, senior research fellow at Chatam House, told CNBC. The EU and China have often clashed over human rights issues, trade and economic policy. In June, just days after meeting with European officials, China passed a new security law for Hong Kong that dented people's ability to protest — a move that Europe had expressly opposed.

We have to recognise that we do not share the same values, political systems, or approach to multilateralism. Charles Michel EU Council President

Meanwhile, in a recent trip to five European nations, China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi was reminded of the EU's opposition to Beijing's attitude toward Hong Kong and Taiwan. In a joint press conference, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas publicly rebuked Wang for threatening a Czech politician over the latter's recent trip to Taiwan. In addition, the coronavirus pandemic, which emerged in China in late 2019, has complicated the two regions' delicate relationship even further. "We have to recognise that we do not share the same values, political systems, or approach to multilateralism," Charles Michel, president of the European Council, said in June following a call with the Chinese President Xi Jinping.

No significant progress?