Germany won't abandon its massive gas pipeline with Russia yet, analysts say

The Akademic Chersky pipe layer is seen in the Gulf of Gdansk in the Baltic Sea. According to Russia's energy minister Novak, Akademik Chersky could be involved in the construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

Germany has come under increasing pressure to pull the plug on its controversial giant gas pipeline project with Russia, following the suspected poisoning of Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny.

Experts say Berlin is unlikely to do so for now, however, given the Nord Stream 2 project is over 94% completed after almost a decade's construction, involves major German and European companies, and is necessary for the region's current and future energy needs.

In this case, economic and commercial interests could trump political pressure to punish Russia.

"I don't see Germany pulling out of the project just yet," Carsten Brzeski, chief economist for the euro zone and global head of macro at ING, told CNBC Thursday.

"But the domestic debate of the last days has made it clear that patience is running low. Many are still in favor of it. But they will need Moscow to clearly demonstrate that pragmatic cooperation is possible and can actually bear fruit – for instance regarding managing the situation in Belarus," he said.

Germany's Foreign Minister Heiko Maas hinted last Sunday that Russia had to play its part during the investigation into the attack on Navalny.

A fierce critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Navalny was left critically ill after a suspected poisoning with a Novichok nerve agent.

"I hope the Russians won't force us to change our position regarding the Nord Stream 2" pipeline, Germany's Foreign Minister Heiko Maas told the Bild am Sonntag newspaper.

Germany has been reluctant to link the fate of its involvement with Nord Stream 2 to the Navalny incident so far, and Maas conceded that stopping the building of the pipeline would hurt not only Russia but German and European firms.

"Anyone calling for the project to be halted needs to be aware of the consequences. Nord Stream 2 involves over 100 companies from twelve European countries, and about half of them from Germany," he said.

Jane Rangel, a gas analyst at Energy Aspects, told CNBC Wednesday that she and her colleagues are "watching the situation because it's evolving" and noted that the Navalny poisoning "does put Germany in a tough position."

"It's another challenge for the project to be finished and it certainly raises the risk that Germany could take action, one of the most obvious solutions could be Germany refusing to grant regulatory approval" for the pipeline, she added.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel could opt to tell Bundesnetzagentur, the official body that's responsible for authorizing the pipeline, not to grant approval for the project, Rangel said.

"At that point, we'd assume that Gazprom would bring it to court if it didn't get regulatory approval. Then the court could possibly overturn it and that means the German government scores its political point but the project eventually gets approved."