Goldman Sachs is taking what it learned from a $100 million acquisition to upgrade the Marcus app

Adam Dell attend Sony Pictures Classics And The Cinema Society Host The After Party For "The Burnt Orange Heresy" at New York Academy of Art on March 5, 2020 in New York City.

Goldman Sachs is one step closer to creating what it calls the digital bank of the future.

The bank has just released the first version of a personal finance management tool that gives customers of its Marcus retail brand a top-down view of all their financial accounts, as well as insights into spending and a monthly snapshot of their budget, according to Adam Dell, a Goldman partner and head of product at Marcus.

The feature, called Marcus Insights, is the latest step that Goldman – known for most of its 151-year history as a bank for the wealthy and powerful – is taking into the financial lives of ordinary consumers. The bank hopes that by helping users get a handle on their finances with a simple, clean interface, they will be more inclined to trust Goldman – and try some of the firm's existing and upcoming products.

"We want to make understanding your financial health approachable and easy," Dell said in a phone interview. "What did you spend this month and where did you spend it and how much do you have left? And is there any extra that you could set aside for an emergency fund, or just put in a high-yield savings account?"

Insights is bundled in an update to the bank's Marcus app and will be available at first only to those who have a loan or deposit account with the bank. By year-end, anyone who wants to download the Marcus app will be able to make use of the tools, which are free.