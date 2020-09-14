In Photos: Oregon wildfires devastate communities as fires rage on

Shawn Thompson hugs Melissa Vuckovich after an unsuccessful search for their missing cat, at the location of where their home once stood, in a mobile home park on September 11, 2020 in Ashland, Oregon.

A week after wildfires began consuming thousands of acres of land in Oregon, firefighters are still working to contain some of the most destructive blazes in the state's history.

There are currently 34 fires raging in the area and more than 900,000 acres have burned in the state, according to Oregon's Office of Emergency Management. The majority of the fires are located in the westernmost part of the state along the Cascade mountain range.

Much of the state remains under an air quality alert as smoky skies have yet to clear in the region. Smoke levels are expected to remain at unhealthy levels through at least Tuesday.

A number of school districts in the state have announced closures due to these hazardous conditions.

Fog combined with smoke has kept temperatures cooler in the state and aided in suppressing some fires. At least 10 people have died, according to reports, and countless homes and businesses have been destroyed.