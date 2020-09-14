A string of corporate mergers help provide insight into this market, Jim Cramer says

Wall Street was flooded with new corporate deals, and that gives investors insight into company valuations on the market, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Monday.

"There will be more sell-offs ahead — this is still September; the last week of September is supposed to be bad. But the next time the market gets slammed, I want you to remember what happened today and I want you to try not to be too negative," the "Mad Money" host said.

In a Merger Monday, a wave of newly announced acquisitions gave a boost to a market that proved turbulent in recent weeks. The Dow rose almost 328 points, or 1.18%, to 27,993.33. The S&P 500 advanced 1.27% to 3,383.54, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rallied almost 2% to 11,056.65 during the session.