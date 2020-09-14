Here are Monday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Micron, Kroger, Nvidia, Gamestop & more

Goldman Sachs downgraded MGM and said it expects a "slower" Las Vegas recovery.

"While MGM is re-rating off of lows, we see the rally as unwarranted given 1) lower exposure to the outperforming regional segment, 2) only partial ownership of digital, 3) higher exposure to group/convention mix, which we believe will recover slowly; and 4) lowest mobility metrics/highest COVID-19 case count over the past two weeks in areas surrounding its properties thereby increasing the likelihood of incremental restrictions."