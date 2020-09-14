Here are Monday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Micron, Kroger, Nvidia, Gamestop & more

(This story is for CNBC PRO subscribers only.)
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Monday:
Goldman Sachs downgraded MGM and said it expects a "slower" Las Vegas recovery.
"While MGM is re-rating off of lows, we see the rally as unwarranted given 1) lower exposure to the outperforming regional segment, 2) only partial ownership of digital, 3) higher exposure to group/convention mix, which we believe will recover slowly; and 4) lowest mobility metrics/highest COVID-19 case count over the past two weeks in areas surrounding its properties thereby increasing the likelihood of incremental restrictions."
Needham initiated the internet retailer as buy and said the company is benefiting from the shift to digital retail.
"In our view, Overstock is benefiting from external and internal factors that are driving an acceleration in revenue growth and market share gains. The ongoing secular share shift towards digital commerce has accelerated this year, and the home category is benefiting from consumer nesting; we anticipate this will continue."