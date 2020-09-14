Tesla shares jump 9% amid tech rebound, Goldman comments

Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks during a meeting with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (not pictured) at the Zhongnanhai leadership compound in Beijing on January 9, 2019.

Tesla shares jumped more than 9% on Monday amid a broad-based rebound in the technology sector, and as Goldman Sachs said that demand is picking up in China.

"Tesla global weekly app downloads have recently been tracking up on a year-over-year basis, with the most recent full week of global data up about 20% yoy," the firm said in a note to clients Monday, while noting that the company typically has "much stronger deliveries in the last month of each quarter."

Still, the firm has a neutral rating on shares of the Elon Musk-led company, and a 12-month price target of $295.

Monday's move continues a period of volatility for the stock, which has seen it swing between sharp gains and losses. Last Tuesday shares dropped 21% for their worst day on record after S&P Dow Jones Indices decided against adding the stock to the S&P 500. The very next day, the stock jumped nearly 11%.