The housing rebound looks like it can last last... Here's how to invest in it

Housing's powerful rebound from the thrashing it took during the early days of the pandemic looks likely to continue so long as it doesn't become a victim of its own success.

Home sales have formed an almost perfect V-shaped comeback after the industry was one of the hardest hit, along with retail and restaurants, when the economy went into lockdown in March.

Since those dark days, a powerful combination of historically low mortgage rates, pent-up demand — and a persistent exodus from America's largest cities to quieter, safer and more accommodating suburbs has fueled a market surge that Wall Street experts see continuing as the economy recovers.

If so, it will be a recovery investors can get behind, with housing-related plays poised to take leadership from a technology sector that suddenly looks overvalued and tired. Investors are eyeing homebuilders, home-improvement retailers and even so-called leisure communities as ways to play the trend.