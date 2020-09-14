The top 5 national universities of 2021, according to U.S. News—and what it takes to get in

On Monday, U.S. News & World Report released its annual ranking of the best colleges and universities in the country.

U.S. News calculates its ranking based on six categories which are each weighted differently: student outcomes (40%), faculty resources (20%), expert opinion (20%), financial resources (10%), student excellence (7%) and alumni giving (3%).

And for the first time, U.S. News considered student debt in their ranking. The student outcomes category now takes into account the average amount of accumulated federal loan debt among full-time undergraduate borrowers at graduation and the percentage of full-time undergraduates in a graduating class who borrowed federal loans.

This year's top universities share many things in common. They are all prestigious schools with large endowments and four of the top 5 are members of the Ivy League.

They are all also incredibly difficult to get into, with admitted students boasting strong high school records and high standardized test scores, though many schools, including all eight Ivy League institutions, have opted to not require standardized testing for the 2020-21 application cycle in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

Princeton University maintained its spot as the highest-ranked university in the country due in part to a student-to-faculty-ratio of just five faculty members for every one student as well as a strong student retention rate. An estimated 98% of Princeton students graduate within six years.

Here are the top 5 universities of 2021, according to U.S. News — and what it takes to get in.