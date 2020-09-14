This growth fund up more than 30% this year uses four key investing principles

(This story is for CNBC PRO subscribers only.)

One growth fund laser focused on identifying companies with earnings power ahead of expectations has outperformed the market this year as a number of long-term bets as well as pandemic-related portfolio changes drives returns.

The Hartford Growth Opportunities Fund, which has more than $2 billion in assets under management, is up 31% year to date, compared with the S&P 500's roughly 4% return. The Russell 1000 Growth index, which serves as the fund's benchmark, has gained 20% this year. Over the last five years the fund has posted an annualized return of just under 20%.

Steve Mortimer, who has been co-portfolio manager since 2010, said the investment strategy is based on four key principles: identifying companies with long-term earnings power above what the Street is currently pricing in, analyzing short-term earnings for clues as to where a company is headed, looking for growth in unexpected places and diligently weighing the risk against the reward for all stocks within the portfolio.