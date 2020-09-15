Skip Navigation
Apple announces new products amid Epic fight, plus the latest on TikTok: CNBC After Hours

Arielle Berger
Jordan Smith@jordanCNBC
MacKenzie Sigalos@KENZIESIGALOS
VIDEO13:4513:45
Apple announces new products amid Epic fight, plus the latest on TikTok:...
CNBC After Hours

CNBC.com's MacKenzie Sigalos brings you the day's top business news headlines. We've got a rundown of everything Apple announced at its big product event today, plus a deep dive into the company's numerous app store fights and headaches. Plus, as President Trump prepares to review Oracle's proposal to partner with TikTok, international security experts Kara Frederick and Bobby Chesney explain the national security risks that still remain.

Here's everything Apple just announced

Apple on Tuesday announced a bunch of new hardware and some software. Here are the biggest announcements:

  • Apple Watch Series 6
  • The Apple Watch SE
  • The new 8th-generation iPad
  • The new iPad Air
  • Fitness+ workout services
  • Apple One service bundles

Apple doubles down in fight with Fortnite creator Epic Games, seeks damages for breach of contract

Apple on Tuesday shot back in its legal battle with Fortnite creator Epic Games, filing a response and counterclaims alleging that the gaming company breached its contract with Apple and seeking an unspecified amount in damages.

″Epic's lawsuit is nothing more than a basic disagreement over money," Apple said in a filing with the District Court for the Northern District of California. "Although Epic portrays itself as a modern corporate Robin Hood, in reality it is a multi-billion dollar enterprise that simply wants to pay nothing for the tremendous value it derives from the App Store."

'It's done' — Cramer says Trump administration will approve Oracle-TikTok deal Tuesday

Approval of Oracle's deal to become a "trusted technology provider" for ByteDance's TikTok will be announced on Tuesday afternoon, CNBC's Jim Cramer reported. A source familiar with the matter later confirmed to CNBC's Eamon Javers that a decision could come Tuesday.

Oracle confirmed Monday it had struck a deal with the popular video-sharing app's Chinese parent company. Oracle had been a dark horse in the competition over TikTok, with Microsoft emerging as the first known bidder with Walmart later joining its offer. But ByteDance rejected Microsoft's bid to buy TikTok's U.S. assets, Microsoft confirmed Sunday.