Apple announces new products amid Epic fight, plus the latest on TikTok: CNBC After Hours

CNBC.com's MacKenzie Sigalos brings you the day's top business news headlines. We've got a rundown of everything Apple announced at its big product event today, plus a deep dive into the company's numerous app store fights and headaches. Plus, as President Trump prepares to review Oracle's proposal to partner with TikTok, international security experts Kara Frederick and Bobby Chesney explain the national security risks that still remain.

Here's everything Apple just announced

Apple on Tuesday announced a bunch of new hardware and some software. Here are the biggest announcements: Apple Watch Series 6

The Apple Watch SE

The new 8th-generation iPad

The new iPad Air

Fitness+ workout services

Apple One service bundles

Apple doubles down in fight with Fortnite creator Epic Games, seeks damages for breach of contract

Apple on Tuesday shot back in its legal battle with Fortnite creator Epic Games, filing a response and counterclaims alleging that the gaming company breached its contract with Apple and seeking an unspecified amount in damages. ″Epic's lawsuit is nothing more than a basic disagreement over money," Apple said in a filing with the District Court for the Northern District of California. "Although Epic portrays itself as a modern corporate Robin Hood, in reality it is a multi-billion dollar enterprise that simply wants to pay nothing for the tremendous value it derives from the App Store."

'It's done' — Cramer says Trump administration will approve Oracle-TikTok deal Tuesday