Asia stocks set to trade lower; China's August industrial production data expected

SINGAPORE — Stocks in Asia were set to slip at the open as investors await the release of a slew of Chinese economic data expected later in the day. Futures pointed to a lower open for stocks in Japan. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 23,360 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 23,290. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 23,559.30. Shares in Australia also looked set to dip, with the SPI futures contract at 5,893.0, as compared to the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 5,899.50.

Data watch

Investor focus on Tuesday will likely be on Chinese economic data releases for August expected to be out at around 10:00 a.m. HK/SIN. That includes industrial production, fixed asset investment as well as retail sales. "China's economic rebound has been mostly about a jump in industrial activity and a surge in borrowing while the consumer has been the missing piece of the puzzle," Rodrigo Catril, a currency strategist at National Australia Bank, wrote in a note. "Given this backdrop, market's attention on China's activity readings today is likely to be focused on retail sales given the lacklustre bounce to date." The Reserve Bank of Australia is also set to release its meeting minutes at around 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN.

Overnight on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 327.69 points, or 1.2%, to close at 27,993.33. The S&P 500 rose 1.3% to end its trading day at 3,383.54 while the Nasdaq Composite jumped 1.9% to close at 11,056.65.

Currencies