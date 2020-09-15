CBS All Access streaming service is getting a new name: Paramount+

"Mixed Signals" -- The BAU is called to Taos, N.M. to investigate an UnSub who is targeting his victims' temporal lobes, on the first episode of the double-episode 13th season finale of CRIMINAL MINDS, Wednesday, April 18 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Pictured: Joe Mantegna (David Rossi), Aisha Tyler (Dr. Tara Lewis), Adam Rodriguez (Luke Alvez), Daniel Henney (Matt Simmons), A.J. Cook (Jennifer Jareau), Paget Brewster (Emily Prentiss).

ViacomCBS announced Tuesday that its CBS All Access streaming service will be rebranded as Paramount+ in early 2021. It also announced some new series.

The rebranded service will take on rivals including WarnerMedia's HBO Max, Disney's Hulu and Disney+, and NBCUniversal's Peacock as traditional media companies dip into streaming.

One new show on Paramount+, "The Offer," is a scripted, 10-episode series about producer Al Ruddy's experience with making "The Godfather." Other new shows include "The Real Criminal Minds," a true crime docuseries based on the existing CBS show, and a revival of BET's "The Game."

They join previously announced shows like SpongeBob SquarePants spinoff "Kamp Koral" and a new SpongeBob movie releasing in early 2021, for which the service will be the exclusive streaming destination.

The company said these shows add to CBS All Access' existing offering of more than 20,000 episodes and movies from MTV, Nickelodeon, Comedy Central, BET, Paramount Pictures, CBS, original series and more. The company said leading up to the rebrand, the service will expand to more than 30,000 episodes and movies.

CBS All Access costs $5.99 per month with advertisements and $9.99 per month without, though all of the service's live programming includes commercials. Previously, the company's chief digital officer, Marc DeBevoise, told CNBC pricing will not change, but the company told CNBC on Monday it wouldn't confirm pricing details for Paramount+.

Disclosure: NBCUniversal is the parent company of CNBC.