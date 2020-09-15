The private student loan market has grown. During the pandemic, its borrowers see little relief

Those with private student loans find themselves in a difficult situation during the pandemic.

The U.S. Department of Education has said that people with federally held student loans don't need to resume making payments until 2021. For the millions of Americans with private student loans, the bills are still due.

The private student loan market stands at $130 billion today, and has grown more than 70% over the last decade, according to the Student Borrower Protection Center. At the end of 2019, Americans owed more in private student loans than they did for past-due medical debt or payday loans.

Even though the federal government hasn't taken any sweeping action to help those with private student loans amid the pandemic, borrowers may still have options.

"The first thing borrowers should do is speak directly to their lender and explain their situation," said Will Sealy, co-founder and CEO of Summer, a company that helps borrowers simplify and save on their student debt.

Ask your lender what options are available. A temporary break from payments? Bills reduced based on your income?

"Borrowers should also be sure to ask about what fees or penalties might occur if they pursue any of the options their lender provides," Sealy said.

For example, on top of the interest that will accrue, some private lenders charge a fee for you to put your loans into forbearance, said Betsy Mayotte, president of The Institute of Student Loan Advisors, a nonprofit that helps student loan borrowers with free advice and dispute resolution.

Several lenders, including Earnest, EdFinancial and SoFi, have recently partnered with state governments to provide relief options to private student loan borrowers, Sealy said.

Some of the accommodations include a 90-day forbearance and the waiving of late fees. You may have to show proof of unemployment for some of the measures, Sealy said.