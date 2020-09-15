Peloton thinks it can grow to 100 million subscribers. Here's how

Cari Gundee rides her Peloton exercise bike at her home on April 06, 2020 in San Anselmo, California.

Peloton just had a breakout quarter, as sales of its high-tech bikes skyrocketed, and its subscriber base surged at a triple-digit rate, with more people than ever working out at home.

At a time when other companies are using the uncertainty brought by the coronavirus pandemic to pull financial forecasts, Peloton is raising the bar for itself. CEO John Foley said the fitness company is aiming to have 100 million paying subscribers.

"100 million subscribers, we believe is a reasonable goal," Foley said Tuesday during Peloton's first investor meeting as a public company, which was held virtually. "There's close to 200 million gym-goers in the world. That's 200 million people paying hard money, month after month, to access what we believe to be inferior fitness equipment in an inferior location."

Peloton ended its latest quarter with more than 1.09 million connected fitness subscribers, up 113% from a year earlier, and roughly 3.1 million members in total, including those who only pay for its digital subscription.

Connected fitness subscribers are people who pay $39 per month to sync workout classes to their Peloton equipment, versus accessing the programs separately through a phone or tablet and paying just $12.99.

Here are the six things Foley said will get the company to 100 million subscribers: