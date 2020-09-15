Social Security cost-of-living adjustment could be 1.3% in 2021

There's still about one month to go before the Social Security Administration announces its cost-of-living adjustment to benefits for 2021.

And seniors who rely on those monthly checks in retirement might be in for disappointment, based on recent data.

New estimates indicate the Social Security COLA for 2021 could be about 1.3%, which is among the lower increases the program has made. That's according to The Senior Citizens League, a nonpartisan advocacy group for older Americans that has a history of accurately predicting the annual change.

The Senior Citizens League's estimate is based on Consumer Price Index data through August. The actual COLA change will be calculated using data through September.

More from Personal Finance:

How upcoming legislation could affect your Social Security

Blind spots to avoid when claiming Social Security benefits

Dreaming of retiring abroad? What you need to know

A 1.3% increase is smaller than the 1.6% bump to benefits that retirees and other beneficiaries saw in 2020. In 2019, they received a 2.8% boost to their monthly checks.

A 1.3% adjustment would also mark the fifth time since 2010 that there has been a small or no increase, said Mary Johnson, Social Security and Medicare policy analyst at The Senior Citizens League. In 2010, 2011 and 2016, the COLA was zero. In 2017, it was 0.3%.

The average cost-of-living adjustment since 2010 has been 1.4%. Between 1999 and 2009, annual increases averaged 3%.

The change is calculated using the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers, or CPI-W.