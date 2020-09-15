These stocks could benefit most from possible antitrust action against Google

Google competitors have long wished for the day U.S. regulators would sue the tech giant on antitrust grounds. That day could reportedly come as soon as this month, according to The New York Times, which recently said that Attorney General William Barr is pushing the Antitrust Division to file a case against Google by the end of September.

A lawsuit would begin what would surely become a landmark antitrust case, though its conclusion could still be years away. But an outcome that leads to an enforcement action against Google could mark an opportunity for several other companies that compete with the tech giant.

If Google sees antitrust action in the U.S., it's most likely to fall within one or more of three distinct areas of its business: search, digital advertising or its Android mobile operating system. If Google is forced to change its behavior or divest parts of its business, here's who would stand to gain from action against each segment: