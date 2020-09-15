U.S. bond yields rise ahead of Federal Reserve meeting

U.S. government debt prices fell on Tuesday morning as the Federal Reserve was due to start its two-day meeting this week.

At around 1:20 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose marginally to trade at 0.6691%. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond increased by 26 basis points to trade at 1.4116%. Yields move inversely to prices.

Ahead of the Fed meeting, investors have focused on vaccine news and monitored a broad-based rally on Wall Street.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is due to speak Wednesday about the central bank's latest decision.