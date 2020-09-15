U.S.-China decoupling is underway — but complete divorce is ‘almost impossible,’ says former Chinese minister

SINGAPORE — The process of U.S.-China decoupling started even before the coronavirus pandemic — but a complete separation of the world's two largest economies is "almost impossible," according to a former Chinese commerce minister.

Chen Deming, who headed China's commerce ministry from 2007 to 2013, said the U.S. targeting of Chinese companies — like telecommunications giant Huawei — are examples of how decoupling is underway. Washington has restricted Huawei's access to crucial technology and semiconductors over national security concerns, and has upped the pressure on other Chinese tech firms including Tencent and ByteDance, making it more difficult for them to operate in the U.S.

"But I think a complete decoupling will be very difficult and almost impossible," Chen said on Monday, according to CNBC translation of his Mandarin-language comments. He was part of a panel discussion moderated by CNBC's Nancy Hungerford at the virtual Singapore Summit.

"We can't go back to the Cold War era, where there were two markets in the world that had no trade or communication," he added, referring to the period after the second world war with intense geopolitical tensions between the U.S. and Soviet Union.