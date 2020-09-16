Skip Navigation
These are the 10 highest-rated CEOs during the coronavirus crisis, according to employee reviews

Zoom CEO Eric Yuan speaks before the Nasdaq opening bell ceremony in New York on April 18, 2019.
Kena Betancur | Getty Images

The coronavirus pandemic has undoubtedly put the leadership of many CEOs and executives to the test with forced office closures, remote meetings and, for many, no in-person interactions for the near future. 

While some CEOs missed the mark on providing the safety, support and flexibility their employees needed, other CEOs were able to successfully pivot during this difficult time. 

Job searching site Glassdoor created a list of the highest-rated CEOs during Covid-19, using feedback that employees left on its platform between March and July 2020. In order to make the list, each CEO had to have at least 50 reviews across CEO approval and senior management ratings. In addition to considering these factors, Glassdoor also paid close attention to employee reviews specifically related to leadership during Covid-19, including how a leader prioritizes work-life balance, how they take care of overall employee well-being, whether or not they offer flexible/remote work policies, whether or not they have strong health benefits and whether they've maintained clear communication with their team during the pandemic. 

After reviewing these factors, Glassdoor ranked Mercury Systems CEO Mark Aslett as the highest-ranked CEO during Covid-19 due to employees offering strong feedback about how they've felt well taken care of during the pandemic. Zoom Video Communications CEO Eric S. Yuan, who has seen tremendous company growth since the coronavirus crisis, also received high praise from employees. 

From top leaders in tech, health care, manufacturing and insurance, below are the 10 highest-ranked CEOs during Covid-19, according to employee reviews on Glassdoor. 

10. Michael Schall, CEO of Essex Property Trust

Industry: Real Estate

Leadership score during Covid-19: 88%

9. Jim Kavanaugh, CEO of World Wide Technology

Industry: Tech

Leadership score during Covid-19: 88%

8. Ben Salzmann, CEO of Acuity Insurance

Industry: Insurance

Leadership score during Covid-19: 89%

7. Corey Schiller & Asher Raphael, CEOs of Power Home Remodeling

Industry: Construction

Leadership score during Covid-19: 89%

6. Aaron Levie, CEO of Box

Industry: Tech

Leadership score during Covid-19: 89%

5. Stanley Middleman, CEO of Freedom Mortgage

Industry: Finance

Leadership score during Covid-19: 89%

4. Eric S. Yuan, CEO of Zoom Video Communications

Industry: Tech

Leadership score during Covid-19: 89%

3. Michael Weinstein, CEO of AIDS Healthcare Foundation

Industry: Health Care

Leadership score during Covid-19: 92%

2. G. Brint Ryan, CEO of Ryan, LLC

Industry: Accounting

Leadership score during Covid-19: 93%

1. Mark Aslett, CEO of Mercury Systems

Industry: Aerospace & Defense

Leadership score during Covid-19: 95%

