5 things to know before the stock market opens Wednesday

1. Nasdaq to continue to dig out of last week's hole

People wear protective face masks outside Nasdaq in Times Square as the city continues Phase 4 of re-opening following restrictions imposed to slow the spread of coronavirus on August 16, 2020 in New York City. Noam Galai | Getty Images Entertainment | Getty Images

2. Stocks to watch: Snowflake, FedEx, Eli Lilly

3. Congressional slams Boeing for 737 Max failures

Employees work on Boeing 737 MAX airplanes at the Boeing Renton Factory in Renton, Washington on March 27, 2019. Jason Redmond | AFP | Getty Images

Numerous design, management and regulatory failures during the development of the 737 Max preceded the "preventable death" of 346 people in two crashes of the popular Boeing jetliner, according to a damning congressional report released Wednesday. The report, in the works for about 18 months, comes as regulators are in the final stretch of work to recertify the planes. The 737 Max has been grounded worldwide since March 2019, following the second of the planes' two fatal crashes. Shares of Boeing, off over 55% in the past 12 months, were little changed in Wednesday's premarket.

4. Trump says he has no regrets about Covid-19 response

ABC News will hosts a town hall with President Donald Trump and uncommitted voters. ABC News chief anchor George Stephanopoulos will anchor the event, which will take place at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Heidi Gutman | Walt Disney Television | Getty Images

President Donald Trump denied he had downplayed the threat of the coronavirus, claiming he "up-played" the dangers through his actions. Trump, speaking Tuesday at an ABC News town hall event with voters in Philadelphia, also said he didn't regret anything about his response to the pandemic. The president's assertions came less than a week after the release of audio from a March interview for veteran journalist Bob Woodward's new book, in which Trump said, "I wanted to always play it down. ... I still like playing it down, because I don't want to create a panic."

5. Hurricane Sally makes landfall on U.S. Gulf Coast

Waves crash along a pier as Hurricane Sally approaches in Gulf Shores, Alabama, U.S., September 15, 2020. Jonathan Bachman | Reuters