Blackstone warns of a ‘lost decade’ where stock market returns are ‘anemic’

The coming years could be a "lost decade" for equity returns as companies struggle to grow their earnings, Blackstone's Executive Vice Chairman, Tony James, told CNBC on Wednesday. James, who's attending the virtual Singapore Summit, told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia" that stock prices may not rise further after becoming fully valued over a "five- to 10-year horizon." "I think this could be a lost decade in terms of equity appreciation," he said, referring to a term commonly used to describe a period in the 1990s when Japan experienced economic stagnation. He explained that current low interest rates may not dip further and may instead rise to more normal levels in the coming years. Higher interest rates, in many instances, tend to negatively affect corporate earnings and stock prices. High borrowing costs will eat into company profits and hurt share prices.

In addition, companies will face "plenty of headwinds" that put pressure on earnings, he said. That include higher taxes, increase in operating costs, less efficient supply chains and "deglobalization" that will hurt productivity, explained James. "All of that will be economic headwinds for companies. So I think you can have disappointing long term earnings growth with multiples coming in a little bit, and I can see anemic equity returns over the next five to 10 years," he added.

