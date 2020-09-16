Eli Lilly reports a reduced rate of hospitalization for coronavirus patients using its antibody treatment

LONDON — Eli Lilly announced on Wednesday it had found proof of concept data from an interim analysis of the BLAZE-1 clinical trial that showed a reduced rate of hospitalization for coronavirus patients treated with its neutralizing antibody drug.
"These interim data from the BLAZE-1 trial suggest that LY-CoV555, an antibody specifically directed against SARS-CoV-2, has a direct antiviral effect and may reduce COVID-related hospitalizations," Daniel Skovronsky, Lilly's chief scientific officer and president of Lilly Research Laboratories, said in a statement.
"The results reinforce our conviction that neutralizing antibodies can help in the fight against COVID-19," Skovronsky said.