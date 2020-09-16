Skip Navigation
Coronavirus live updates: Work-from-home spurs flurry of software IPOs; Eli Lilly touts early success with antibody drug

CNBC.com staff

This is CNBC's live blog covering all the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak. This blog will be updated throughout the day as the news breaks. 

The seven-day moving average of daily new coronavirus cases in the U.S. is back on the rise, at least initially, after a steady decline through much of August and early September, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. Experts have warned the Labor Day holiday weekend could have spurred heightened transmission of the virus that would only appear in data sets as confirmed cases after a short lag for incubation and reporting. 

The following data was compiled by Johns Hopkins University:

  • Global cases: More than 29.6 million
  • Global deaths: At least 935,871
  • U.S. cases: More than 6.6 million
  • U.S. deaths: At least 195,961