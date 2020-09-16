Skip Navigation
Trump suggests he could back a bigger coronavirus stimulus as top aide says he's more optimistic about a deal

Jacob Pramuk@jacobpramuk
Key Points
  • President Donald Trump pushed Republicans to embrace more coronavirus stimulus spending as a stalemate over a fifth relief bill drags on. 
  • White House chief of staff Mark Meadows told CNBC he was more optimistic about the chances for a deal in the last 72 hours than he has been in the last 72 days. 
  • Bipartisan House members released a relief proposal Tuesday, but Democratic leaders rejected it. 
U.S. President Donald President Trump speaks after it was announced Bahrain has joined the United Arab Emirates in striking an agreement to normalize relations with Israel during a brief appearance in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S., September 11, 2020.
Kevin Lemarque | Reuters

President Donald Trump urged Republicans to embrace a larger coronavirus stimulus package Wednesday as a top White House aide showed more optimism about striking a deal with Democrats. 

In a tweet, the president told GOP lawmakers to "go for the much higher numbers" in legislation designed to boost an economy and health-care system struggling under the weight of the pandemic. Many Republicans have embraced limited relief — or backed no new spending at all — as the major parties struggle to break a stalemate over a fifth relief bill. 

Shortly after Trump tweeted, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows told CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" he is "probably more optimistic about the potential for a deal in the last 72 hours than I have been in the last 72 days." The comment from Meadows, one of the two leading Trump administration negotiators in stimulus talks, followed the Tuesday release of a roughly $1.5 trillion aid proposal by the bipartisan House Problem Solvers Caucus. 

VIDEO6:3106:31
White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows expresses more optimism on stimulus deal
Squawk on the Street

Democratic House committee chairs rejected the proposal Tuesday as party leaders call to inject at least $2.2 trillion into the coronavirus fight. Speaking to CNBC on Tuesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., again opposed a more limited relief proposal.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates. 

