Trump suggests he could back a bigger coronavirus stimulus as top aide says he's more optimistic about a deal

President Donald Trump urged Republicans to embrace a larger coronavirus stimulus package Wednesday as a top White House aide showed more optimism about striking a deal with Democrats.

In a tweet, the president told GOP lawmakers to "go for the much higher numbers" in legislation designed to boost an economy and health-care system struggling under the weight of the pandemic. Many Republicans have embraced limited relief — or backed no new spending at all — as the major parties struggle to break a stalemate over a fifth relief bill.

Shortly after Trump tweeted, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows told CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" he is "probably more optimistic about the potential for a deal in the last 72 hours than I have been in the last 72 days." The comment from Meadows, one of the two leading Trump administration negotiators in stimulus talks, followed the Tuesday release of a roughly $1.5 trillion aid proposal by the bipartisan House Problem Solvers Caucus.