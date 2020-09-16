Flush with cash, Joe Biden hammers Trump on health care and coronavirus

Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden speaks during a press conference after meeting with public health experts on a Covid-19 vaccine in Wilmington, Delaware on September 16, 2020.

WASHINGTON -- Armed with a record-setting August campaign fundraising haul of $364.5 million, Democratic nominee Joe Biden is hammering President Donald Trump this week both on the airwaves and on the campaign trail over health care.

On Wednesday morning, the Biden campaign announced it will spend $65 million this week alone on ads across TV, radio and digital. It also unveiled four new ads focused on Obamacare and the pandemic.

Later in the day, Biden delivered a speech in Wilmington, Delaware, where he lambasted Trump over his handling of the pandemic, specifically Trump's insistence that a coronavirus vaccine will be finalized before the Nov. 3 election.

"The American people right now don't trust what the president says about things related to science," said Biden, because of Trump's "incompetence and dishonesty when it came to testing and personal protective equipment" in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic. "We cannot afford a repeat of those fiascos when it comes to a vaccine."

In order to shore up public trust in a government vaccine, said Biden, its rollout will need to be accompanied by "total transparency" about the research process and a review by an independent panel of scientists.

"So let me be clear, I trust vaccines. I trust the scientists. But I don't trust Donald Trump — and the American people can't either."

Public polling shows that most Americans don't trust what Trump says about a vaccine.

A recent Kaiser Family Foundation poll found that more than 60% of registered voters are worried that political pressure from the White House will "lead the FDA to rush to approve a coronavirus vaccine without making sure that it is safe and effective." Several large surveys report similar levels of concern.