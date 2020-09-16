Josh Brown: Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway is nearing 'the mother of all re-ratings'

Warren Buffett, chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, and consistently ranked among the world's wealthiest people, in an interview with Squawk Box on February 29, 2016.

Money manager Josh Brown told CNBC he believes the stock of Warren Buffet's Berkshire Hathaway could be nearing a significant move to the upside, and he pointed to the conglomerate's recent stake in the hot IPO of Snowflake as an indicator of why.

"I think that Berkshire Hathaway is on the verge of undergoing the mother of all re-ratings," Brown said Wednesday on "Closing Bell." "They started buying Amazon last year. Now they're involved in pre-IPO venture-backed technology companies," Brown said, referring to Snowflake, a cloud company that began trading Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.